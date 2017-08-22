The 2017 telephone company reunion will be on Saturday, Sept. 9, the Saturday after Labor Day at the Central Hotel Restaurant at 6032 Main St in Glenfield.

It will be from noon until 3 p.m. with a buffet, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. The cost is $22 per person and guests are welcome.

Send your reservations and make check payable to: Sharon Gillett, 2607 Miller Woods Road, Boonville NY 13309 or Joyce Hill, PO Box 224, Glenfield NY 13343.

Reservations and checks must be in by Aug. 25.

Anyone who worked in Old Forge, Lowville, Boonville or other offices for the various companies through the years in any job are welcome. No matter if you retired or only worked a short time come and join the fun. Bring photos, stories or any memorabilia to share. Any questions, call Joyce at (315) 348-4043 or Sharon at (315) 942-2312.