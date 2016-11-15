Lutheran Care recently was awarded a grant in order to provide free services to those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia living in rural or underserved communities with limited resources. This grant focuses specifically on those living in Northern Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, and Lewis Counties. This grant would allow Lutheran Care to provide respite services, support groups, education and training, and social events at no cost to the caregiver.

The respite service would be provided by a program that has been in place for almost five years now, Lutheran Care’s Helping Hands Home Companions. Home Companions can provide in home, non-nursing care including services such as companionship and socialization, assist with morning and evening routines, prepare meals, grocery shopping or errands, reminders regarding medication and prescriptions, and light housekeeping (cleaning, bed-making, laundry, etc).

Respite services may also be provided by Lutheran Care’s Active Day Social Day Program which offers daily exercise and activities, continental breakfast, lunch, and a nutritious snack, group outings, shopping trips, and scenic excursions, door-to-door transportation, hair salon services by appointment, and case management services.

To sign up for the program, an intake is completed in the home. Following this assessment, referrals will be made to additional services as necessary and appropriate.

If you know of anyone that may be appropriate for and benefit from these services, call Kelly Cieplenski at (315) 235-7147 or (315) 269-5266 or email KCieplenski@lutherancare.org.