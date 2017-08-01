Photo submitted

Leo Fadel, fish whisperer, of Inlet, returns live fish back to Fourth Lake.

On a calm Sunday morning, 23 fishermen set out on the Lower end of the Fulton Chain to fish for an eight-hour stretch. Boats left from the Woods Inn Dock in Inlet, at two-minute intervals starting at 6:30 a.m. after a social coffee hour and doughnuts provided by Mary’s White Pine Bakery. The object was to fish Old Forge Pond to Fifth Lake in Inlet and to bag five legal bass for the weigh in back at the Woods Inn dock at 2:30 that same afternoon.

As the day wore on, the lakes started to get a bit rough but the fisherman brought in some fine results. The largest fish, termed a lunker, was caught by the team of Dominick Macisco and Dean Couchman, who brought in a 21 inch 5 pound 3.1 ounce beauty.

The prize for this lunker was bragging rights and $110. As the fisherman and spectators stood to watch the last teams come in, the leader board told the tale. First prize went to the team of Lew Harrington and Dug Conklin who bagged 10 pounds 6.7 ounces of bass in total for the prize money of $580. Second place went to Dominick Macisco and Dean Couchman with 10 pounds 5.5 ounces and the $300 third place prize went to Sean Rice and Jim Baker with 8 pounds 7.2 ounces of fish in total for a prize of $220.

The Inlet Historical Society wishes to thank The Historic Woods Inn as the site host and for a great lunch. Fish whisperer, Leo Fadel; photographer, Eugene Melnyczuk; lunker measurer, Gary Lee; tote board keeper, Lisa Gambacorta; and note recorder, Terry Staub for the work they did to help Mitch Lee at the weight station, as all fish caught were alive and returned to the Fulton chain.