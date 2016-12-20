Many snowmobilers are chomping at the bit to get out and ride the trails.

One of the reasons riders are able to stay on top of the riding conditions and can choose as to whether or not they want to travel to the Town of Webb and surrounding areas to ride, are the numerous webcams that are available. Www.Inletsnow.com is one website curious riders can go to and see, not only webcams in Inlet, but webcams that are located in Old Forge, Big Moose, Long Lake, Indian Lake, Tug Hill, Forestport, Raquette Lake and more. Once named hamiltoncountychoppers.com, the name changed in recent years to its current URL address. The webcams are not owned by the Town of Inlet, but instead, they are privately owned with the footage uploaded to the website for others to look at. In the Town of Webb, you can go to www.oldforgeny.com/web.html and find links to web cams at Point Park, the info center, a trail cam, and views from the bottom and top of McCauley Mountain.

Adele Murdock from the Inlet Information Center also updates the Inlet Information Center Facebook page with information provided by riders, so if riders aren’t aware of the Inletsnow.com webpage, they can receive information when they go to the Information Center’s Facebook page.

There are also other Facebook pages that are dedicated to posting the riding conditions so that other riders may know what areas have the best conditions, or also, the worst. One such page is Snowmobile Conditions Big Moose/Old Forge & Inlet Area. People who would like to join the page must first be approved to access the information, but once added, one can find all kinds of information pertaining to riding conditions, and even the best places to eat while out on the trails.

In this day and age, technology can be both a blessing and curse. But if you are an eager snowmobile rider from outside of New York State, being able to log on to the webcams and Facebook pages to see what the Town of Webb and surrounding areas have to offer, is definitely a blessing.