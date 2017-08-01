Hamilton County Soil & Water Conservation District (HCSWCD) and the Regional Inlet Invasive Plant Program (RIIPP) received notification July 2017 of a Department of Environmental Conservation Invasive Species Rapid Response and Control grant award of $45,000, $15,000 a year for three years, for the Adirondack Invasive Species Management Project. This will allow RIIPP to expand its efforts to control Japanese knotweed and other invasive plants throughout the Adirondacks.

RIIPP had a teleconference on June 28 to discuss plans for invasive plant management for 2017.

Doug Johnson reviewed RIIPP’s accomplishments in 2016, which included treating over 250 sites with Japanese knotweed across the Adirondacks, and several sites with wild parsnip in Inlet. Many of the sites treated in prior years no longer have any knotweed. Elizabeth Mangle of HCSWCD, who coordinates RIIPP’s efforts, reviewed finances, which include expenditures in 2016 of $17,286. Besides individual donations, in 2016 RIIPP received funds from the Town of Webb and Tupper Lake, with treatments to many sites in those areas in 2016. RIIPP has contracts with certified pesticide applicators Ryan Burkum and Kathy Vanselow, who will do most of the treatments this year.

Zack Simek of the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP) described their efforts treating Japanese knotweed and other invasives within the Adirondack Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM), primarily along state highways and on Forest Preserve lands. APIPP works collaboratively with RIIPP, which treats invasives on private property and county and town roads.

Eric Paul, program manager for Paul Smith’s Water Steward program, plans to again work with Ryan doing treatments, and have Water Stewards help obtain property owner permissions.

Volunteer coordinators described what was done in 2016 and plans for 2017 treatments in their areas. RIIPP’s volunteer coordinators include Ellen Collins, Blue Mountain Lake; Jan McCann, Chestertown; Robert Manning, Garnet Lake; Patty Wittmeyer, Inlet/Eagle Bay; Katy Weil, Lake Piseco; Larry Master, Lake Placid; Chuck Taylor, Long Lake; Elizabeth Mangle, lower Hamilton County; Nick Rose, Old Forge; Mike Corey, Minerva; Evelyn Greene, North Creek/North River; Leslie Karasin, Saranac Lake; and Scott Chartier, Tupper Lake. Contact information for the volunteers is available at

www.noknotweed.org.

The website also includes a description of RIIPP’s efforts, how to treat knotweed, instructions for property owners and volunteers, and a slide show.

RIIPP encourages property owners in the Adirondacks who have knotweed or wild parsnip to contact the volunteer coordinator for their area, or consider becoming a volunteer coordinator. There is no cost for the treatments to property owners, with the cost covered by donations and grants. With the grant requiring matching funds, continued donations to RIIPP are essential for these efforts to continue.