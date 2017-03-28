Photo submitted

There are river runs to suit everyone, from a calm paddle to rides like this.

By AMANDA DESHAW

For the Express

It’s that time a year again…The snow is starting to melt and signs of spring are in the air. For Adirondack River Outfitters this signals the beginning of their busiest season. ARO has been providing excellent whitewater experiences for 37 years, not only respected in the statewide rafting community but also nationally.

Deciding the exact date of the beginning of rafting season has a few factors, Gary Staab one of the founders of ARO, explained how it all works.

“Our trips in the spring are dependent on ice out, spring thaw, and rain. During April, the Moose can be a very intense whitewater experience. It is a short season but it allows us to offer this kind of trip to people looking for the intensity of the experience. Our trips on the Hudson begin in April when the Town of Indian Lake opens the dam on Lake Abanake to allow rafting on the Indian River which runs into the Hudson River. The Hudson in April has been considered by Outside magazine as one of the top ten spring time rivers in the country. Our trips on the Black River begin in May, because at that time the river usually gets to a level that we can raft on and the hydro plant begins the recreational release schedule.”

ARO offers rafting trips for thrill seekers and even to people who want a lazy day on the river to just take in the scenery.

There are some restrictions, depending on the time of year, water levels may not be as manageable age restrictions may be in place. In the spring when the Moose River is nothing but churning whitewater they ask that you have previous rafting experience.

In the 37 years ARO has been providing outstanding rafting experience there are bound to be some funny stories. It is, after all, a sport in which some people are going to end up swimming.

Staab had a short but funny story to share about one girl’s unforgettable rafting experience. “The Black River has a rapid called the ‘Cruncher’ it’s a spot where we would surf the rafts for an extra bit of excitement. Now surfing is when you paddle back into a wave to catch it. When you catch the ‘Surf’ the raft is held in place and violently shaken to the point that you could fall out. Well, this one girl falls out and when she pops up out of the water she is screaming something we can’t quite make out. When the guide goes to pull her back into the raft she refused to get back in. The guide is telling her she has to get in the raft, but she keeps refusing, we didn’t know that it was because her bathing suit bottom had been removed by the water!”

ARO is a company that takes pride in giving a safe and memorable rafting experience that gives memories (and stories) to last a lifetime. It may be a wise idea to wear more than just a teeny-tiny bikini to embark on such an adventure, but whether you come back with your suit or not, you won’t ever forget the experience.

For more information about rafting the local rivers call ARO at 1-800-525-7238.