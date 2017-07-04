The Rome Art Association Summer Show Art Exhibit will be on display at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd., from July 5 – July 29 during library hours.

The exhibit opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, with acoustic music by guitarist Dan Vellone. The public is invited to stop by for light refreshments, meet and visit with the artists and view their works. The library is a First Friday Art Walk participant.

The existing association was founded in May 1958. RAA began with 12 members, and the membership is currently 88 members and growing. The summer show will showcase 35 art pieces by 15 of the association’s members.

The group’s mission is to promote and encourage the talents and abilities of their members, to stimulate public interest in and appreciation of the fine arts and to encourage the development of facilities in Rome for these purposes.