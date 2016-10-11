File photo

Last year, we had a little snow for Running Colors, but it didn’t cool down enthusiasm.

View announces the Running Colors “fun run” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Running Colors is a unique 3.1-mile “fun run” and walk that is focused less on speed and more on crazy color fun with friends and family.

Runners can be all ages, shapes, sizes, and speeds. Whether you are a casual morning walker or an all-star athlete, it is guaranteed to be a great time. While you run or walk the three-mile course you’ll get blasted with color as you go. Runners will be blitzed with food-safe, environmentally friendly powdered color. And, at the finish line there will be a color throwing party with music by Paul Case and his band Kids Again.

After Running Colors, BrewFest, a craft beer festival, will take place at the North Street Pavilion. Stop by with your fun colors, or join us later in the day for a cold one to refresh your vitals after your colorful exercise.

The registration fee is $30 for View members or $40 for non-members. Combo tickets for Running Colors and BrewFest are also available for $50. The first 100 people to register online will receive a free Running Colors sweatshirt. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit ViewArts.org/events or call (315) 369-6411 extension 211.