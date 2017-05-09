Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

Hannah Wheaton and Janis Russell are new employees at View.

By M. Lisa Monroe

Express Editor

View has hired two new staff members, Hannah Wheaton and Janis Russell. Hannah is the new Director of Events, and Janis is View’s Project Analyst.

Hannah comes to Old Forge from her previous job with the Syracuse Crunch hockey team where she was the promotion and team services manager. She grew up in Livonia, New York, on Conesus Lake. She is excited to work in the Adirondacks where she has camped, hiked and rafted.

“It’s not a hobby, but a lifestyle I desire,” she said of the move.

As Director of Events, she’s in charge of planning View’s events down to the tablecloths. She will work on invitations, decorations and all of the behind the scenes details that make events like the annual gala and the House Tour by Boat such an important part of View. Hannah is even in charge of cleaning up after the events, and helping people plan their own personal events at View. She’s the one stop shop for event fun at View.

She looks forward to the projects, big and small.

“I personally like events in general because they are all unique and can never get boring. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big event or a smaller one, they’re all important to the attendees and include many different aspects,” said Hannah.

Janis is very familiar with Old Forge, she grew up here and graduated from Town of Webb. She moved away after college and has recently returned. Her new job as View’s Project Analyst will utilize her Master’s in Survey Research Methods.

“I will be working closely with events and performances to gain better insights on how to improve events and relationships within the community and organization. In the past I researched the effectiveness of various events across the country to understand return on investment and consumers perception of the events,” said Janis.

She’s very happy to move back home and become a part of an institution that she has known for so long, Janis went to Kinderwood where Mirnie Kashiwa was her teacher and says that View holds a special place in her heart. She looks forward to passing that on to her children.

“I will definitely have my children participate in the children’s workshops and attend the children’s performances.”

View’s Interim Director Peggy O’Shea was pleased to welcome Hannah and Janis to the staff. “They are a welcome addition,” Peggy said.