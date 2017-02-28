Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

Plentiful snow has meant plenty of riding this year.

By MEG ULRICH

For the Express

Despite the recent warm spell and late February thaw, there are still a few weeks left of the snowmobile season. It’s been a good season overall, with winter weather providing good riding opportunities and, in turn, a much-needed boost for local businesses. After last year’s dud of a winter, the white stuff has been greeted with a warm welcome.

The Town of Webb saw over 700 trail permits sold over the Presidents’ Day weekend, the start to winter recess for many schools in the area; historically a popular week for winter fun in the Adirondack Park.

While snowmobiling boosts local economies and is a fun pastime for many folks, there are some safety issues Webb faces each season with the influx of thousands of snow machines both on the trails and in the village.

There are many people behind the scenes in Webb and surrounding areas that strive make the snowmobile season as safe and enjoyable as possible, including local police, fire and EMS personnel, as well as those out grooming and maintaining the trail system and access routes. There are no foolproof ways to prevent accidents from happening, though there are steps individuals can take. Local police are on patrol; both on the village roadways and on snowmobiles on the trail system. Use of village roads to access the trail system and fuel mean snowmobiles will be sharing travel routes with motor vehicles and using roads that are in neighborhoods and school zones.

One of the complaints the police receive regularly during the winter months, according to TOW PD Chief Ron Johnston, is for excessive noise. He reminds snowmobilers that, according to NYS Law 25.17E, “No snowmobile shall be modified by any person in any manner that shall amplify of otherwise increase total noise emission to a level greater than that emitted by the snowmobile as originally constructed, regardless of date of manufacture.” In essence, altered exhausts are illegal in New York State.

An ongoing issue, both in the village and on the trails, is the failure to keep right. “People need to stay right, reduce their speed, and anticipate what could be around each corner, whether a groomer, group of snowmobilers or a disabled sled,” says Johnston.

Along with keeping right, snowmobile traffic must follow all traffic laws, including posted speed limits and other signage, yield to motor vehicle traffic, stop at all highway crossings and stay off of village sidewalks. Posted signs, including school zones and crosswalks, apply to snowmobile traffic and snowmobiles, per state and local law, must stop and yield to motor vehicles wherever a trail meets a road.

Chief Johnston also reminds snowmobilers of the NYS helmet law. “The helmet law covers any and all property not your own.” No matter the distance or destination, make your helmet a must-have.

Speed and alcohol, according to TOW PD, endanger everyone on the roadways and trails. “Don’t consume alcohol at all until sleds and other vehicles are parked, and always be prudent about your speed and pay attention to your surroundings,” says Johnston.

There have been 18 snowmobile deaths reported in New York so far this season; ten of those have occurred on lakes. Traveling the Fulton Chain, Raquette Lake and so many other waterways has always been popular with the snowmobile crowd, but it also presents safety concerns. Check the ice thickness in the area and be aware that, like the weather, ice thickness and stability can change quickly.

“Please use the utmost care and discretion when traveling on or around waterways,” says Town of Webb Fire Chief, Charlie Bogardus, “Conditions can change very quickly.”

TOW Publicity Director Mike Farmer points out that the trail system does not include waterways or lakes. “We don’t advise travel on the lakes; it’s not a part of our groomed, maintained and monitored trail system,” he shares.

Farmer says it’s been a great year and that the groomers have been doing a great job. He also complimented his staff at the information center who field the calls about trail conditions and sell permits. They’ve had a very busy winter and have worked hard.

Local fire and EMS have been busy this winter too; ice storms, snowmobile accidents and water rescue have demanded their attention, on top of their every day duties. “We have definitely been very busy since the first of the year,” says Bogardus, “The safety of locals and visitors is always our number one concern.”

To make the rest of the season enjoyable for all, slow down, know your surroundings, wear your helmet and stay right.

And, most of all, be considerate of those around you.