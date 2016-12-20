With snowmobile trails opening across the state, The New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) is emphasizing to all riders the importance of safe riding practices this season. Several solid snowstorms have blanketed much of the state with a hearty covering of snow, meaning conditions will be suitable for snowmobiling in many areas. Snowmobilers should check with their local clubs on trail status.

“We’d like to remind snowmobilers to use early season riding caution in the coming days and to follow our main safety tips for an enjoyable and safe riding experience.”

NYSSA strongly recommends riders travel only on marked trails and always stay to the right side. The trails are located and marked with safety in mind and all riding should occur only in designated areas that are maintained by local clubs. It is important to pay extra attention to areas with additional signage or snow fencing and adhere to the posted warnings in these most sensitive areas.

“With the end of big-game hunting season, each of the state’s 242 snowmobile clubs are responsible for declaring portions of the 10,000 miles of trail in New York ready for use,” said Jim Rolf, Trail Coordinator of NYSSA. “These volunteers take the time to make sure trails are safe, and private landowners graciously allow trails on their property each winter. We ask that snowmobilers respect private lands and the work of the clubs by staying on the trail and obeying signage.”

NYSSA members save money on their snowmobile registration and receive a wide variety of member benefits from local and national sponsors.

All riders are also required to abide by all NYS laws and regulations every time they ride. Snowmobilers are encouraged to visit www.nysnowmobiler.com for information on all New York clubs as well as information for the online DMV registration.

Tips for safe snowmobiling include zero tolerance for alcohol or drugs before and during a ride, respecting landowners’ wishes, obeying posted signs and staying on the marked trail.

Ride within your ability, operating at a safe and prudent speed at all times. Stay to the right, sharing the trail, and yielding to groomers. Be prepared for changing trail and weather conditions. Obey NYS law with respect to snowmobiling and always ride with another snowmobiler.

NYSSA, a non-profit corporation, is the largest snowmobile association in the country working on behalf of the registered NY snowmobile owners, who contribute $868 million to the NYS economy, and 242 snowmobile clubs to improve trails, facilities and services for participants, and defend snowmobilers against discriminatory legislation.