As we become older we also become less able to defend ourselves or appear confident. Senior citizens are often the target of theft, robbery, or fraud. There are some helpful tips to help you to remain safe both in and outside of your home.

Safety at home:

Keep doors locked, both when you are home and when you are away.

If someone knocks at your door, don’t open the door unless you know your visitor.

Have a peek hole installed in exterior doors if possible.

If a person claims to be from a specific place, ask the person to show you identification either through a mail slot or by sliding it under the door. Refuse to open the door for those who cannot provide this information.

If someone knocks at your door to ask to use the telephone, never open the door. Ask for the information and make the phone call for them.

If someone comes to your door who you do not know or trust or who you feel may be dangerous, call your local police department or 911.

Never hide a key to your home outside your door, such as under a mat, in a flower pot, or in the mail box. Burglars will know where to look.

Telephone safety:

If you receive numerous “wrong number” calls, never allow yourself to engage in a conversation where you reveal your name, address, marital status, or any other information that might indicate you’re alone or vulnerable. And NEVER give bank or credit card information over the phone even if the caller wants you to “verify” it.

Safety outside of the home

Always be alert of your surroundings, especially in parking lots.

Carry as little cash as possible at all times and carry any credit cards concealed. If you carry a purse, never carry it wrapped around your wrist. Rather, carry close to the front of your body. If you carry a wallet, try to avoid carrying it in a pocket that it could easily be removed from. If a burglar attempts to grab your purse or belongings, do not resist. Give the object to the burglar and never pursue the burglar. Make noise to alert bystanders.

When approaching your vehicle, have your keys ready. It’s a good idea to have your key in your hand before leaving the store. Before you get in your car, glance in the back seat and front seat to be sure. Once in the car, don’t linger, especially putting money in your wallet. Lock your doors immediately and start your engine. Beware of papers stuck to your windshield. Do not exit your vehicle to remove anything on your windshield. Drive to a safe location first before getting out to see what it is.

Contact Herkimer County Office for the Aging or NY Connects for more information at (315) 867-1415 or www.herkimercounty.org; go to departments, then Office for the Aging.