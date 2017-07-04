The Friends of the Old Forge Library will hold the drawing of the annual library fundraiser raffle on Saturday, Aug. 26. This year the raffle will be held in conjunction with the last day of the End of Summer Book Sale.

The drawing of raffle prizes will take place between 1 and 2 p.m. The raffle items will be on display from July 5 and tickets can be obtained at the desk.

Stop in and buy a chance on the lovely items being offered by local businesses craft people and artists.