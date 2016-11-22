Do you know of an exemplary veteran entrepreneur? The Syracuse District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration requests nominations for the Veteran-Owned Business Achievement (VOBA) Award to recognize the entrepreneurial success of a local business owner who has served our country.

The nominee must be a 51 percent small business owner with military service, in business for at least two years, a resident of the United States, and meet one or more of the following criteria: staying power; growth in employees or sales; current and past financial performance; innovativeness of service or product; response to adversity; and contributions to community-oriented projects.

Additionally, the business must be located in one of the following Upstate New York counties: Albany, Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates.

Nomination guidelines and required forms are available online at www.sba.gov/operationstartup. Nomination packages must be postmarked by Jan. 31, and sent to the U.S. Small Business Administration Syracuse District Office, 224 Harrison Street, Suite 506, Syracuse, NY, 13202.

The winner will be presented with the award at the 2017 Operation: Start Up & Grow veterans’ business conference at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse on Wednesday, March 16, 2017. The free conference features speakers, workshops, networking and exhibitors, and is open to individuals with current or prior U.S. military service, including veterans, active duty, reservists and National Guard members, and their family members. Continental breakfast and buffet lunch are included for all attendees. Online registration is available by visiting www.sba.gov/operationstartup. Contact the SBA to register by phone at (315) 471-9393.