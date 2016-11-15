The Adirondack Christmas on Main Street committee is pleased to announce a new addition to the weekend’s schedule of activities.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, Point Park will host a family of reindeer and a red sleigh. The two adult reindeer and a yearling will be available for great family Christmas card photo opportunities.

The annual light parade will commence down Main Street on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Groups are encouraged to put together a Christmas-themed float or act and join in the fun.

The winning group will be awarded a trophy before the tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., with live music and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. As always, the community is encouraged to decorate your business and home to show off our small town spirit.

For a complete schedule of activities visit ADKChristmasOnMain.com.