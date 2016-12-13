The Town of Webb School Bands will present their annual Holiday Concert in the school gymnasium at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Small ensembles from the bands will perform favorite Christmas carols, along with performances by the Junior Band, Senior Band, and Stage Band.

A few of the tunes you will recognize are: Frosty the Snowman, Deck the Halls, Silent Night, Feliz Navidad, Leroy Anderson’s A Christmas Festival, The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late), and a medley of movie music including music from The Polar Express and Home Alone.

You will not want to miss this festive concert that is sure to get you ready for the holidays. Band concerts are free and open to the public.