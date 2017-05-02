By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Town of Webb Union Free School District will hold an informational public hearing to answer questions about the school’s 2017/2018 budget. The hearing will be held in the school’s gym at 7 p.m. on May 9.

This year’s proposed budget is $8,828,260 an increase of $58,770 or .67 percent. In the Town of Webb, the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed property value will be $3.20 if the budget is passed. In Forestport, the amount would be $3.76 per $1,000 of assessed value.

The largest increase in the proposed budget is a 7.3 percent increase in maintenance, or $16,690.

“It is a 100-year-old building,” said Superintendent Rex Germer.

Maintenance aside, the school board and superintendent have tried to keep the budget as low as they can.

“We have been as frugal as we can be while being cognizant of the needs of the students and the taxpayer,” said Germer. “This budget maintains programming and opportunities that we want our students to have, it keeps staff levels acceptable and stays within the tax cap.”

The budget isn’t the only proposition on the ballot this year. There are seven propositions in total, the first is the budget. The second and third are the school board seats and the fourth is an authorization to buy real estate adjacent to the school’s property.

The real estate belongs to board member George Hiltebrant who has recused himself from every board discussion and vote on the matter.

The fourth proposition would allow the board to buy the property that borders the parking lot next to the music room. The lot is small, only 50 by 100 feet, but the school would like the ability to expand into the area. Right now the people who are living at the house have an option to buy it at the end of their lease, so it would only come onto the market only if they decide not to purchase the home. The reason the school has put the proposition on the ballot is so that if the property does become available the school can move on the purchase without waiting for the measure to come to a vote. The proposition would authorize the school to buy the property for no more than $200,000 or “a best price that shall not be more than fair market value plus appropriate fees and expenses.” The money would come from the school’s unappropriated fund balance if the voters decide in favor of the proposition and the property comes up for sale. If the proposition passes the school would have meeting with the public to decide how to utilize the property.

The fifth proposition, if passed, would allow the school to make repairs to parts of the roof that are now out of warranty. There are portions of roof that, according to Germer, have become “mushy.” The proposition would authorize the school to spend up to $250,000 to reconstruct parts of the roof. This project would utilize funds already set aside for such repairs and would not increase the tax burden.

Propositions six and seven, if passed, would let the school create and increase reserve funds to allow for more precise budgeting. These propositions do not set aside any money at this time, but create accounts so that planning ahead for some expenses is possible.

Proposition six increases the amount that the school is allowed to save for bus purchases. Currently the school is allowed to save $100,000 in the Bus Purchase Reserve Fund. Since busses now cost well over $200,000, saving $100,000 is no longer adequate.

“This gives us an opportunity schedule replacements without placing an undue burden on the taxpayers,” said Germer.

The proposition would increase the maximum amount of the fund to $400,000. This way the school can start to set aside money and schedule replacements for the busses. It does not mean that the school must set aside that amount, just that it can.

The final proposition on the ballot for the voters to decide on is whether or not to allow the school to create a Maintenance Equipment Reserve Fund. Creating separate funds for easily foreseeable costs allows the school to save small bits of money at a time, which means that emergency expenditures will go down. Schools are only allowed to save 4 percent of their budgets as unappropriated fund balance according to New York State laws. Creating the new maintenance fund will let the school save up to $200,000 for maintenance projects and equipment.

The budget vote takes place from 2-9 p.m. on May 16.