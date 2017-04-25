There will be a public information hearing about the 2017/2018 Town of Webb Union Free School District budget at 7 p.m. on May 9 in the school gymnasium.

The proposed budget for administrative costs is $1,064,506; the budget proposed to cover program costs is $6,697,827; the proposed capital portion of the budget is $1,065,927. The tax levy will be $6,019,900. The tax rate in the Town of Webb, after voter approval, will be $3.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value; in Forestport the tax rate, after voter approval, will be $3.76.

— M. Lisa Monroe