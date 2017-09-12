Students returned to class at the Town of Webb Union Free School District on Sept. 6. The school has a new physical education teacher, Stefan Reddick, and a new Spanish teacher, Jessie Dresch. There has also been a change to the schedule for kids in grades four and five. This year on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, they are dismissed at 2:10 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday, dismissal is at 3 p.m. The extended schedule will allow for music classes and physical education time.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, the school will hold its open house from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The kids and staff were thrilled to be back.
—M. Lisa Monroe

Photo submitted
Molly, Riley and Brenden Lis are looking good and ready to start the school year.

Photo submitted Britney Levi starts her junior year and Shawn Hansen is a senior this year.

Photo submitted
Britney Levi starts her junior year and Shawn Hansen is a senior this year.