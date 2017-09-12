Students returned to class at the Town of Webb Union Free School District on Sept. 6. The school has a new physical education teacher, Stefan Reddick, and a new Spanish teacher, Jessie Dresch. There has also been a change to the schedule for kids in grades four and five. This year on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, they are dismissed at 2:10 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday, dismissal is at 3 p.m. The extended schedule will allow for music classes and physical education time.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the school will hold its open house from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The kids and staff were thrilled to be back.

—M. Lisa Monroe