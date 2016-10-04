By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The senior lounge at the Town of Webb Union Free School District was created as a place for the senior class to dine undivided, “The lounge gave the senior class the first opportunity to be together,” said 2015 TOW UFSD Alumni Mackenzie Kelly, “It was the first time in our school career that the class ate lunch and spent time as a whole.”

Kelly , her graduating class, and outside supporters chipped in to make the lounge at TOW UFSD something specifically for seniors to enjoy. After a recent survey was released to the 2016 senior class and faculty for their ideas and feedback on whether the existing lounge should become an honors students only lounge or remain as is, it was decided that the lounge was to be changed to an honors lounge.

Kelly does not agree with the decision, “I was the vice president of the Class of 2015 and fought for that senior lounge for a whole year, our class also donated money as a ‘senior gift’ to a senior lounge, as did parents and the Class of 2016. By the end of the year the whole class was in there for lunch, we realized it was the only place our class was together, if we had known that the school would just change things when we left, we would have used the money for something else that was needed or important,” said Kelly.

According to principal of TOW UFSD John Swick, “Seniors negotiated for part of the lounge to be reserved for just the seniors with an 85 or higher in their Senior Privilege document. Students and staff were surveyed on the requirements to acquire entry into the lounge and these requirements were the majority consensus.”

According to the Town of Webb UFSD website, in order to retain membership in the National Honors Society, a student must maintain an average of 90 or above, and not fall below the standards of character, service, or leadership set forth through the National Honors Society, a nationwide organization in the Untied States which may consist of many chapters in high schools.

Kelly thinks that a seniors GPA should not be a deciding factor of whether they could be able to gather as a whole during lunch in the lounge, “While we should strive for perfection, sometimes that is not feasible, every kid in high school cannot be an honor student and the lounge was the one thing in our school that didn’t have to do with having great grades. The lounge was about having a great character. I personally believe that it is just as important to have a great character,” said Kelly about grade point average and of the designation of an honors students only lounge, “I think it is a stupid idea, I understand where the school is coming from, but the lounge was more than just a place where people with a certain GPA belonged. If that was the case, over half of our class would potentially be excluded.” Kelly says that the senior lounge was, by nature already a privilege to be a part of and that even more isolation would be a disservice to the next senior class, “Yes, while it [the senior lounge] was a privilege for us, as in, you couldn’t be failing a class to attend; it was a reasonable stipulation, the lounge was the place our class bonded and grew close, we became closer than ever before from all of us having a common meeting place everyday.”

Principal John Swick states, “The Honor Lounge at the Town of Webb UFSD will provide a reward for students working hard and achieving high marks academically in school. We spend a lot of time working with students who are failing a class as well as devoting a lot of energy to help students pass their classes. We also wanted to devote some time and energy to offering a reward for students who consistently do their work, stay out of trouble, and have the ability to succeed with some independence.”

Students who receive a referral during the marking period will be disqualified from the lounge regardless of GPA.

“The Honor Lounge will be open to students who have an overall average of 85 or higher,” said Swick, “The rules can be adapted if needed in the future. We are looking forward to this new incentive for students to achieve great things academically at the Town of Webb UFSD.”