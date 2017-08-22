Once again its time to collect items for the Church World Service school bags at Niccolls Memorial Church. While out shopping for your own school supplies please pick up some or all of the following items to be donated to CWS: one pair blunt scissors; three bound notebooks, 70 page count; a 12” ruler; one hand held pencil sharpener; one large eraser; six new unsharpened pencils, one box of 24 crayons.

Your gift will help many children around the world. Niccolls will be collecting items through Sept. 17. Items can be dropped off at the office of the church. If you can, please include $2 for shipping.