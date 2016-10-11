Due to an overall reduction in public use this past year, it has been decided that the school fitness center will not return to public morning and evening hours. Some of you may still have available visits that you have paid for, the Town of Webb UFSD would be happy to reimburse you for the unused portion of the fees you paid.

If you would like us to process a reimbursement, let the district know by calling Diane Kull at (315) 369-3222 extension 2102 or emailing her at dkull@towschool.org so that they can go through your membership information. f you have a punch card at home that represents time available submit it to the district as backup for the reimbursement processing.

The district says thank you for your support of this community service while it was provided. If a future need exists the Board of Education would entertain the idea of making this facility available again.

Feel free to contact the district with any questions you may have regarding this change.