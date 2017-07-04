The Inlet Public Library is excited to announce that it will hold its third Fine Art Auction Benefit from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.This is a silent, blind auction of 37 prints from the private collection of the late Scott Stuart. There will be 15 wildlife prints by Carl Brenders, 12 wildlife prints by Vivi Crandall and 10 miscellaneous prints of various interests. All pieces are limited edition, museum quality and framed many with conservation glass.Several pieces of art will be on display at the Inlet Public Library prior to the auction.Admission is free, wine will be available in commemorative Inlet Public Library wine glasses for a $10 donation and hors d’oeuvres will be served.There will also be a raffle of Robert Bateman’s “Mossy Branches — a Spotted Owl” with an estimated value of $760.The Inlet Public Library extends a very special thank you to Penny Stuart for the donation of these beautiful works of art continuing Scott’s tradition of supporting our local library.For more information, please call the Inlet Public Library at (315) 357-6494.