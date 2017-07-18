By Coaches Rick LeClair and Jim TenEyck

For the Express

Matt’s Hot Screamers softball team was in action last Tuesday evening, in a game versus the Eagle Bay Bomberns at Arrowhead Park. Prior to the game, team leader Kyle Hauser spoke to the crowd, reflecting on the recent loss of four people who were very close to both area teams. Bright red balloons were released into the bright blue skies over Fourth Lake, heading to the heavens, and to those who were remembered that evening.

It was obvious to those in attendance that Hauser was visibly emotional from her own words as she took the mound in the first inning. Whether that affected her pitches or not, Brittney Sheldrick, hit a home run over the left field fence to give the visitors a short lived 1-0 lead, and their only run of the game.

In the home half of the first inning, DeDe Ste. Marie, evened the score with a blast of her own, to tie the score at 1-1.

The home half of the second inning saw the Screamers scored another run, on a lead off double by Lindsay Paluck, and two ground outs, to make the score 2-1.

Three more runs were tallied by the hosts in the third inning. Tera Arey lead off with a blast off the very top rail of the fence, narrowly missing a home run. Melissa Rockhill then followed with a single, and after a ground out advanced both runners, Ste. Marie ripped a double to left to score both runners. Kimmie Vrigian then singled in Ste. Marie, and the score was now 5-1.

The fourth inning saw the Screamers go on one of their patented hitting barrages, that they have become known for around the league. By the time the dust had settled, 13 batters went to the plate, and only a league ten run mercy rule kept the score at 15-1. Heather Levi started the inning with a single, and after two ground outs, things seemed quiet enough. It proved to be the lull before the storm however, as Melanie Levi and Arey both singled, before Rockhill ripped a double off the fence to score two runs. With runners on second and third, Ste. Marie then struck again, blasting a long home run over the left center field fence, for her second homer of the evening. The barrage continued as Vrigian singled, Paluck and Hauser walked, before H. Levi singled again for her second hit of the inning, and Crystal LaPorte followed with another single, plating the final two runs of the ten run inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Screamers again sent 13 batters to the dish, while scoring eight more runs. Rockhill lead off with a double, after a ground out, Ste. Marie, ripped a single, scoring Rockhill, for her fourth hit of the game. Vrigian, Paluck and Hauser all hit consecutive singles. After a ground out, LaPorte reached on an error, Jess Meeker singled, before M. Levi smashed a double off the fence, narrowly missing a homer. Arey followed with her third hit off the evening, before Rockhill, hit yet another double, for her fourth hit of the game to plate the final two runs, to make the score 23-1, and end the scoring.

While the offense was doing its thing, Hauser continued mowing down the opposition, allowing only five more singles after the first inning, and no runs, while not walking a batter over six innings. Ste. Marie, who does it all, and does it all well, offensively and defensively, pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

In a game which featured many hitting stars in pounding out 24 total hits, this game proved to be the Ste. Marie show! DeDe, who is hitting .600 on the season, went a perfect four for four, including two homers, a double, seven RBI’s, and four runs scored. While she proved to be a “one woman wrecking crew,” there were plenty of other girls pounding the ball as well. Rockhill, was four for five, including three doubles, and as always playing a sparking shortstop. Vrigian, M. Levi, and Arey all chipped in with three hits apiece. H. Levi, and Paluck both had two singles, while LaPorte, Meeker, and winning pitcher Hauser, all added a hit to the cause.

As the season has reached it’s mid point, the offense is now catching up to support the sparkling defense. With Hauser in charge on the mound, and an infield that recorded, nearly every out, the team seldom gives up any runs in any game. The outfield which sometimes sees very little action, is always ready, as was evident Tuesday, with Vrigian forcing out a runner at second base, and preventing a hit by the batter. The best softball teams are dominated by veterans, who play the game with their heads. Making the smart play, always beats trying to make the spectacular play. Veteran athletes, who understand the game are the trademark of this team, as it has been over the last few years.

The Screamers will be back in action this evening, July 18, at Arrowhead Park, hosting Chestertown at 6:30 p.m.