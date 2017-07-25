By coaches

Rick LeClair and Jim TenEyck

For the Express

Tuesday evening’s softball game versus Chestertown turned out to be a forfeit by the visitors.

Inlet received word at mid-morning, that due to injuries, etc., the team had only eight players for the game that evening. League rules allow for a team to start and play a game with a minimum of eight players.

Rather than show up, and play the game, they chose to forfeit, a situation which leaves “no winners” as a result. Not being a “play off” team this year, should not determine whether a team finishes out their season.

When a team fails to play their game(s), there are numerous consequences. The host restaurant/bar has hired additional staffing, and planned for a meal for both teams for after a game. As a result, the host loses money from both food and drink purchased after the meal.

Also, every home team counts on raising money after each home game through their 50/50 raffle. Usually, this is the only way the team can raise money for yearly expenses such as balls, uniforms, etc. From a financial stand point, the loser here, is the home team and their sponsor.

Maybe the bigger issue here however here is the message being sent by not showing up to play.

When a team joins a league of any kind, the players and teams are now part of something bigger than just themselves. There should be a commitment by all players / teams to finish out the season, no matter what. The fact your team may lose, and not make the playoffs, should have nothing to do with playing the game itself. Showing up, and doing the right thing, should be the focus, and the classy thing to do. The bottom line here, is finish what you start, isn’t that what we, as adults, always tell our kids?

The irony of this whole situation, is that Chestertown is the new home of last years’ Black Mt. Bears from North Creek. At the preseason, league meeting, they asked for permission from the other teams, to relocate their field and sponsor to their current location, which is now over 70 miles from Inlet and Eagle Bay. The teams had to approve this relocation, or they would not have been allowed to stay in the league. Unanimously, all the teams voted to approve this change in venue, to help the team, and for the good of the entire league.

The Screamers next game will be today, July 25, at home against Raquette Lake, which in all probability, will determine the top seed in the playoffs. Currently, the Screamers hold the top spot, with a 5-0 record, and 2 games left to play. Raquette Lake is in second place, at 5-1, with only 1 game left to play. If both teams end up with the same record, the tie-breaker is head to head competition.

Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Park.