By Coaches Rick LeClair and Jim TenEyck

For the Express

The last two teams left standing, Inlet’s Hot Screamers and the Black Widows of North Creek, will square off at Arrowhead Park this evening, after both teams won their semi final game last Tuesday. The Screamers took care of Basil’s Angels of North Creek, 11-2, while the Black Widows ended Raquette Lake’s season, 5-4.

The regular season champion Screamers, used their usual formula of great pitching, sound defense, and solid hitting, to defeat a very good Basil’s team…the same team the Screamers defeated in last years championship game.

After a scoreless first inning, the Screamer got on the board first, with a three run second inning. Heather Levi, Brittany Jackson, Crystal LaPorte, and Jessica Meeker all singled, and along with a couple of ground outs, the score was quickly 3-0.

It was more of the same in the bottom of the third inning, as the Screamers again scored a three spot. DeDe Ste. Marie, Lindsay Paluck, Kyle Hauser, Jackson and LaPorte all singled, with Paluck, Levi, and Hauser all scoring, to give the Screamers a 6-0 lead.

The top of the fourth would be the visitors’ big chance. After bunching together four straight hits, and scoring two runs, Basil’s had the bases loaded, with only one out, and hopes for a big inning. The Screamers “D”efense, as in DeDe Ste. Marie, quickly put an end to that however.

A blooped pop up, between first baseman Levi, and Ste. Marie, appeared to be a sure hit, and at least one more run, until Ste. Marie swooped in to make a shoe string catch, and then beat the runner on first back to the bag, to complete a very timely double play. The play seemed to deflate the visitors, as they never got another runner past first base the rest of the game.

The Screamers quickly responded with a single run in their half of the inning. Kimmie Vrigian led off with a blast of the center field fence for a two base hit. After a ground out, Paluck singled to score Vrigian, and the Screamers were up 7-2.

After a scoreless fifth inning by both teams, the Screamers put the game away in the home half of the sixth inning. The ability to keep “tacking on runs” is so important against really good teams, and the Screamers did so here. Meeker reached on an error, and Tera Arey followed with a single. After a pop out, Vrigian reached on a fielders choice play, but now there were two outs in the inning. Ste. Marie then ripped a single to score one run, before Paluck launched a three run homer far over the left center field fence, and put the game out of reach, giving the Screamers an 11- 2 lead.

Kyle Hauser went the distance on the mound, mixing her pitches well. Other than the fourth inning, when the visitors scored twice, there were no serious threats. Pin point control has been the key all season, as batters get very few “fat” pitches to hit. No walks, also mean no free base runners, and prevents big innings.

Offensively, the girls pounded out 15 hits, with every hitter in the line up having at least one hit. Paluck lead the way, going three for four, including her third homer of the season, and three RBI’s. Ste. Marie, Jackson, and LaPorte were all two for three. Rockhill, Vrigian, Levi, Hauser, Meeker, and Arey all had one hit on the evening. From top to bottom, there is no better line up in the league, and there are no “easy” innings for the opponents.

Tonight’s championship game will feature the two teams with the best records in the league, the 8-0 Screamers, vs. the 6-2 Black Widows. A coin flip, will determine which team will be the “home” team for this match up, as determined by league rules.

The Screamers will be looking for their fourth straight league championship tonight, and there is sure to be another large crowd on hand to cheer them on. Make it a point to be at Arrowhead Park, to see what should be a great game, between two old rivals. This is what all teams and players, play for, the chance to win a championship—one game, winner take all.

Game time is 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15. Go Screamers!