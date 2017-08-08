By Coaches Rick LeClair and Jim TenEyck

For the Express

The regular season finale for Matt’s Hot Screamers was a road trip to Long Lake, to take on the Hooters from the Owl’s Head Restaurant. This game was the second make up of a rain out, from back in early June, and the 22-3 victory gives the team a perfect 7-0 league record, heading into the playoffs, which begin tonight, Aug. 8.

The girls scored in every inning but one, in pounding out a season high 34 hits, and every hitter in the line up contributing to the attack. Brittany Jackson paced the team with a perfect four for four. Three other girls also had four hits, with DeDe Ste. Marie, Kimmie Vrigian, and Lindsay Paluck all going four for five. Paluck had a homer, her second of the season, and a double among her four hits.

Going three for five at the plate were Melissa Rockhill, MacKenzie Kelley, and Melanie Levi, who ripped the cover off the ball all night. Kyle Hauser, Heather Levi, Jess Meeker, and Tera Arey each had two hits, while Crystal LaPorte added one to the cause.

As usual, Kyle Hauser handled the pitching chores, allowing only five singles, and one earned run, in earning her seventh victory of the season.

Even though the score was lopsided, the Long Lake girls never stopped playing hard. Even though they didn’t make the play offs, the team should be recognized for finishing out their season, and showing great sportsmanship during and after the game.

Playoffs set:

The league semi final round games will feature number one seed Hot Screamers (7-0) vs. number four Basil’s Angels of North Creek (5-2) squaring off at Arrowhead Park this evening, Aug. 8. The other game this evening will be the number two seed Black Widows (5-2) vs. number three seed Raquette Lake (5-2) at North Creek.

The championship game will be played next Tuesday, Aug. 15, between the two winners, at the home field of the highest remaining seed. In other words, the Screamers control their own fate here, and will be home for both games, if they can defeat the always tough Basil’s Angel, who they defeated earlier this season 8-1. This is also a rematch of the 2016 championship game.

Put down the remote, get out of the recliner, and come to Arrowhead Park this evening to watch what should be an excellent game, featuring the best team in the Adirondacks, as they take their first step toward their fourth straight League Championship. Game time is 6:30 p.m. See you at the game!