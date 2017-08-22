By Rick LeClair and Jim TenEyck

For the Express

It wasn’t supposed to end like this the most dominant team in the league, having to dig out of a nine run deficit, and “gift wrapping” seven unearned runs to their opponent. The game of softball is a strange game sometimes, and things happen that you can never imagine happening. Numerous errors, poor hitting, and zero runs for five innings, by the best defensive and offensive team in the league all set the stage for a game those in attendance will most likely never forget. Even though the Screamers went down to defeat 10-8, at the hands of the Black Widows from North Creek, the last two innings, were nothing like the first five innings.

After losing the coin flip to determine the “home” team, the Screamers went quietly in the first inning, even though Melissa Rockhill lead off the game with a single. In the home half of the inning, the Black Widows scored four unearned runs, on a walk, two hits, and three huge errors. This proved to be a theme for most of the first five innings.

The game remained 4-0, until the bottom of the fourth inning, when the Widows again plated four more unearned runs. Four hits, and another error with two outs, gave the opposition a commanding 8-0 lead.

After another futile inning of offense by the Screamers in the fifth inning, the Widows padded their lead in their half of the inning, with a solo homer, to make the score 9-0. Game over right? Time to throw in the towel, and just wish the game would be over? Not on your life! By the time this game would end, the Black Widows would be happy to get out of town alive.

The sixth inning started out with Melanie Levi ripping a ball off the pitchers glove, who threw the ball away, allowing Levi to reach second. After a ground out advanced her to third, the dormant Screamer offense suddenly woke up, with five straight hits. Rockhill singled to score Levi, Kimmie Vrigian singled, before DeDe Ste. Marie, smashed a double off the fence to score Rockhill. Lindsay Paluck then singled to score Vrigian and Ste. Marie, and Heather Levi followed with yet another double, to put runners on second and third. A ground out would plate Paluck, and in the blink of an eye, the Screamers had cut the lead to 9-5….game on!

The Widows would add another run, on a solo homer, in their half of the inning to make the score 10-5, setting the stage for a wild seventh inning. With one out, M. Levi got the Screamers on the board with one big swing, blasting a home run over the center field fence to cut the lead to four. Tera Arey then followed with a solo homer of her own, and the Screamers were suddenly down by only three. By now, the crowd was into the game loudly, and the Widows had that, “deer in the headlights” look wondering what just happened.

The rally continued as Rockhill ripped a double to left center, and Vrigian beat out an infield hit to put runners at first and third. After a pop out, for out number two, Paluck smashed a single to left, scoring Rockhill, to make the score 10-8. H. Levi then beat out an infield hit, to load the bases, and the Screamers were suddenly just one hit away from tying the game. Unfortunately, the game ended on a “bang, bang” force out at third base, and the game, as well as the season were over.

The Screamers had nearly pulled off an impossible comeback, one that resulted in eight runs, and 13 hits over the final two innings! A comeback that left the crowd not only entertained, but smiling with respect for a team that never gave up, or quit on themselves. There’s not another team that could do what they did, and the loud sound people heard after the game, was the Black Widows exhaling.

The Screamers offense that was silent for the first five innings, exploded for 18 hits, doubling their opponents output. Rockhill led the way with a perfect four for four, followed by Mel. Levi who was also a perfect three for three, including her first homer. Paluck was three for four, while Vrigian, and H. Levi both had two hits. Ste. Marie, Brittany Jackson, Crystal LaPorte, and Arey, with a homer, each added one hit to the cause.

Hauser pitched into bad luck, with the seven unearned runs, and suffered her only loss of the season.

Although the girls came up short of their goal of winning a fourth straight league championship, the year was still highly successful. The team finished 8-1 overall, winning the regular season title for a fourth consecutive season. Over the last four years this group has racked up an amazing record of 35-2. No team in the history of the league has ever won more games over a four year span, nor won three consecutive league titles. It is safe to say, that these are two records, that will never be broken.

The league’s all star game will be held at 6:30 p.m. this evening Aug. 22, in Fern Park. On a team filled with stars, the Screamers will be represented by Kyle Hauser, DeDe Ste. Marie, and Lindsay Paluck. Congratulations girls! League rules limit each team to choose only three players, which unfortunately prevents other talented players from being selected to the team.

A season summary will appear in next week’s paper.