Photo submitted Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings will kick-off at View’s music festival on Sept. 23.

View is pleased to announce the second annual Adirondack Music, Art and Food Festival Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. Come for a weekend of scrumptious food, art, workshops, craft vendors, demonstrations, and lively, feel-good musical performances. All daytime events are free and open to the public. Seating is limited for the special concerts, and pre-registration is suggested for these performances. VIP passes are available at a discounted rate for those interested in attending all three of the weekend’s concerts. Passes are $100 for members and $125 for non-members.Craft vendors, local restaurants, food trucks, and demonstrations will be on site from noon until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. Stephen Fletcher (Oil painting) and Alex Hunkins (Pearl inlay) are just two of the many local and regional artists that will be providing demonstrations throughout the festival. Multiple food and craft vendors are already on board, with more signing up every day. If you are interested in being a craft or food vendor, demonstrator, or if you are a local musician looking to have your music sold, contact Gwen Tracy at gtracy@viewarts.org or call (315) 369-6411, extension 213.View is offering a variety of workshops and exhibitions throughout Musicfest.Join ceramic artist Mitch Lyons in his two workshops; A Symphony of Surface Design: Hand Building with Colored Clay Bodies, and Orchestrating Color: Clay Printing, both are sure to inspire your creativity. Preregistration and a fee are required.Come enjoy the Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors, the Central New York Watercolor Society Signature Show; Carl Rubino: Painted By The Elements; Ruth Clegg: Under and Over; Virginia Cassetta: Inner Landscapes and 2016 Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors poster artist, Christopher Baker, all free throughout the weekend.Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings will kickstart the weekend’s performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, with everyone’s favorite rockabilly hits from the 50s and 60s. Put on your dancing shoes early for a pre-show dance class with Jason Fenton. The class is included with your ticket purchase to the Friday night show. Online ticket prices are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Door prices for Friday night are $33 for members and $38 for non-members.

Danny Sinoff Quintet Bistro and dinner

All the way from Florida, Danny and the band will take you back in time with an evening of smooth jazz and American Songbook standards from Sinatra and beyond. A four-course dinner prepared by the culinary staff at the brand new Great Pines Lodge, is included in the price of admission. If you love jazz, an open dance floor, and good food this event is for you. The show sold out early last year, so be sure to purchase your tickets in advance. Online ticket prices are $65 for members and $75 non-members. Door prices are $70 for members and $80 non-members.

Gospel Service lead by Pastor Lawrence Bartel and The Bells of Harmony is at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 25. Pastor Bartel and a choir of local singers will host a nondenominational service free of charge and open to all. There will be refreshments available immediately following the event as staff members set up for the following performance.

Jazz Brunch featuring Dave Bennet and The Danny Sinoff Quintet

From 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet brunch and tunes by the weekend’s headlining performers. Online ticket prices are $20 for members and $27 for non-members. Door prices are $23 for members and $30 for non-members.

View Board member Allen Trevett and his wife Cathy have been the driving force behind Musicfest. Their vision is to combine their love of music, the beauty of the Adirondacks, and of View to create a destination weekend that brings visitors from far and wide, while bringing the local community together for a weekend of art and entertainment.