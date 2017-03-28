Photo submitted

The IABA is seeking prizes for the Adult Egg Hunt.

The Inlet Area Business Association decided that the Adult Egg Hunt was definitely a success and so they will be doing it again on Saturday, April 29, at Fern Park. The IABA is now looking for prizes and plastic eggs for the hunt. If you wish to contribute, please contact the Inlet Information Office. If your prize does not fit in an egg, a number will be placed in the egg for the recipient to turn in after the hunt.

The hunt will begin at 5 p.m. Eggs will be hidden in the park and on the trails. Eggs will contain candy and prizes donated by local businesses. Participants must be 21 or over.

After the hunt, go to the at Screamen Eagle to trade in your numbers for prizes and for a covered dish supper.

For more information, contact Adele at (315) 357-5501 or [email protected]