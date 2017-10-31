In last week’s story about the town board candidates, Kate Russell’s last name was incorrect in most of the story. The Express regrets the error. Here is the correct version.

Kate Russell has served on the town board for eight years. She started off volunteering on the library board, and then went on to the planning board. She became interested in serving on the town board and went to meetings to familiarize herself with the issues facing the board. She wanted to serve the community that she had grown to enjoy. She moved here for her relationship with her now husband and is raising a daughter here.

She sees her job on the town board as seeing projects through and planning for the future and being fiscally responsible for the community. She says that a huge part of the job is being available and listening to members of the community.

“You have to do projects that fit the needs of the community and ones that are for the betterment of the community,” said Russell.

She has had part in many of the town’s projects including the TOBIE Trail, the remodel and updating at McCauley Mountain, and the east side pump station.

“Certainly the town having the opportunity to provide that bridge [on the TOBIE Trail] on the Moose River was amazing,” she said.

Working on McCauley Mountain is an ongoing project that she is very passionate about. The chalet has been renovated, with new windows and insulation to make it more energy efficient, and an updated floor plan and kitchen appliances.

“The value of McCauley Mountain to our community is so great,” said Russell.

Working collaboratively is important to Russell, and she enjoys working with her colleagues to gather information and make decisions based on that information. Even though many issues are being worked on, the challenges facing the town are complex.

“The big issues for the town right now are so intertwined, declining school enrollment, the need for affordable housing, the need for jobs, healthcare, they’re all things we need to work on, and they all influence each other,” she said.

She wants to continue serving on the board for many reasons.

“I am hungry for my community to continue to advance in many ways, I’m hungry to help my community grown in any way I can. I have been met with many challenges while serving on this town board. Some have been easy and some have been difficult, but I have never shied away from the hard work that’s needed to be done.”