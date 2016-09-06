Last week’s article listing the Matt’s Hot Screamers leading hitters was incorrect. The top five hitters for the team were: Brittany Jackson at .645, Kimmie Vrigian at .642, Mackenzie Kelly at .625, DeDe Ste-Marie at .516, Heather Levi at .513

Final thoughts, rumor has it there are two former U.S. Olympic softball players committed to player for the Screamers in 2017.

See you next year….

Co-coach Jim TenEyck