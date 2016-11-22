In the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra story that the Express ran last week, there were some mistakes. The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra concert was never held at The Woods Inn. The cocktail party that precedes the concert has always been held at The Woods Inn, not the concert itself.

The Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council are not looking to move the concert, just the cocktail party.

The cocktail party happens before the concert from 4-7 p.m. at the Woods Inn and then attendees move to Arrowhead Park for the RPO concert that starts at 7:30 p.m.

The FCLPAC would like to increase the RPO’s attendance by moving the benefit cocktail party to Arrowhead Park from The Woods Inn, for an all encompassing event night at one location.