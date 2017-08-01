Explore Raquette Lake for a three-day event celebrating the birth of Great Camps architecture. There will be a variety of opportunities to get a behind-the-scenes view and tours of Great Camps in and around Raquette Lake. A boat cruise aboard the W.W. Durant and community events are scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4-6.

Durant Days kicks off on Friday by celebrating the birth of the Great Camps Architecture with a tribute to William West Durant. Camps developed by Durant in and around the Raquette Lake area include: Camp Uncas, Camp Pine Knot, Great Camp Sagamore and Church of the Good Shepherd.

Events will take place in Raquette Lake to celebrate this historic legacy of the community. On Friday, Aug. 4, reserve a spot aboard the W.W. Durant boat. Guests enjoy a luncheon and exclusive tours of Great Camps along Raquette Lake. The Durant will make a special stop at historic Camp Pine Knot. For reservations, call Raquette Lake Navigation at (315) 354-5532.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Wide Variety, Jersey’s Premier a cappella group will be performing their repertoire and arrangements to give you the “widest variety” and the richest harmonies: an entertainment experience that will appeal to music lovers of all ages. Doors open at the Raquette Lake School starting at 1:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 2 p.m., admission is free, donations are appreciated. This concert is co-sponsored by the Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Central Adirondacks Association.

Music continues at 4 p.m. on the Raquette Lake Village Green with Jamie Sutliff and Eric Peter performing a free benefit concert. The proceeds will be used to produce the original short film “Dance of the Wood Nymph.” This art film will feature classical interpretive dance set to an original music score by Michael Hartigan of the Vermont String Quartet and starring UCLA Dance Major, Iris Feldman. The project comes on the heels of Jamie Sutliff’s 2016 win for Best Screenplay at the Utah film awards. Plans are underway for submitting the completed film to the London Film Awards, Sundance and 12 other film festivals.

On Saturday evening, The Raquette Lake Boat Parade begins at 7 p.m. Registration forms will be available at Burke’s and Bird’s Marina. Prizes will be awarded to first place winners in each boat category along with a Best in Show. The 2017 theme is “From The Forest.” Call Pat (315) 354-4070 for more information or to register. Saturday’s festivities wrap up with a fireworks show at dusk.

On Sunday, half-priced tours of Great Camp Sagamore will be offered, featuring 27 National Historic Landmark Buildings at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m., a water taxi service to and from St. Hubert’s Isle will depart from the village dock for The annual Ecumenical Vespers service at the Church of the Good Shepherd at 3 p.m. The Church of the Good Shepherd is an Episcopal church on Saint Hubert’s Isle in Raquette Lake. Erected by developer William West Durant in 1880, it was built to serve the owners, guests and employees of the Great Camps that Durant was creating in the area. Good Shepherd is an example of the stick style of architecture, popular during the latter part of the nineteenth century.

Great Camp Architecture refers to the lavish family compounds built in the latter half of the nineteenth century. These camps were summer homes for the wealthy, where they could relax, host or attend parties, and enjoy the wilderness. The architecture was characterized by the use of logs and indigenous stone, shingled roofs with broad overhangs and porches. The style of the Great Camps was influenced by the British Arts and Crafts Movement and the related American Craftsman style as well as by Swiss chalet design. William West Durant, an early developer of the camps, was familiar with all three styles and adapted them to local materials and the skills of the craftsmen.