After reading, Mrs. Schoen gathers her students for a fun web building activity with parents and SHARP participants. The children roll a ball of yarn back and forth to form the shape.

By CATHY BOWSHER

The Senior Health, Activity and Recreation program met on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Niccolls Church with the Town of Webb School kindergarten class for some fall reading and fun,

“I like it, I like to hear them read stories to me and my last name starts with V rhymes,” said kindergartner Scarlette VanExter about her reading experience with SHARP.

SHARP is a free program offered to all independent senior citizens from Woodgate to Raquette Lake. The program provides senior citizens of the Town of Webb and surrounding communities opportunities to participate in social, physical, educational, spiritual, and communal activities in efforts to enhance the quality of life in its participants.