File photo

At last year’s Shootout the sleds shot past on bare ground. It looks like this year will be a different story.

The 27th annual American Snowmobile, Dynotech Research Manufacture shootout will be held on Dec. 9, in Inlet. Gates open at 8 a.m. races start at 11 a.m.

The American Snowmobile Dynotech Research Shootout is an annual event that showcases the new sleds from the big four manufacturers–Arctic Cat, Ski Doo, Yamaha and Polaris. These include snowmobiles of 130 horsepower, 160 horsepower plus and the unlimited classes. The sleds are stock and are provided by the participating dealers: CJ Motorsports, D&D Powersports and Sports Unlimited. These dealers provide the stock snowmobiles. The horsepower of these sleds is certified at Jim Czekala’s Dynotech Research facility. Then all sleds are equally studded with Woody’s traction products. After this point no alterations are allowed.

The sleds will then be brought to Chip and Cindy Sauer’s track in Inlet, behind The Ole Barn, on the day of the shootout. They will be run on a 1,000 foot track where the ET and MPH will be recorded using a Portatree timing system provided by Heinrich (Kirsch), Molly Kirschner and Bill Stoddard.

After the box stock runs (two per sled) are completed, then the participating dealers are allowed to make small changes to each sled to improve their overall performance. This is called dealer prep. Then participants will be able to make two additional runs each, to see if their changes have improve their overall performance.

Aftermarket companies are also invited to the event to showcase their performance modifications on sleds they’ve selected to bring to the shootout. They are also allowed to make two runs per sled.

American Snowmobiler Magazine will receive the ET and MPH for each box stock sled and all participating aftermarket companies that provide a spec sheet on the modifications to their sleds. This information is then publicized in the American Snowmobiler Magazine for all to view. AmSnow TV will be shooting the event for a later broadcast. More information can be found on amsnow.com.

Trail riders are also able to participate during the event by making a 660 foot pass on the shootout track. There will be local vendors and food available on the site.

After completion of the shootout the participating dealers and aftermarket companies will attend an awards banquet held at The Ole Barn provided by owners Ron and Kathy Hansen.

Van Auken’s Inne located in Thendara will provide the lodging for the American Snowmobiler staff during this event.

For more information about the event, including links for lodging, check out NewYorkShootout.com.