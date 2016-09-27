On the first monday of each month, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, there will be a short story discussion group led by Alison Eyre Albright at the Old Forge Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The stories will be available for pick at the library.

Alison is a native of Old Forge who graduated from the Town of Webb Schools, class of ‘77 and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Rochester. After retiring from career as an English teacher, she returned to Old Forge, where she enjoys reading and writing.