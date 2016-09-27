On the first monday of each month, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, there will be a short story discussion group led by Alison Eyre Albright at the Old Forge Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The stories will be available for pick at the library.
Alison is a native of Old Forge who graduated from the Town of Webb Schools, class of ‘77 and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Rochester. After retiring from career as an English teacher, she returned to Old Forge, where she enjoys reading and writing.
Short story discussion group at the library
On the first monday of each month, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, there will be a short story discussion group led by Alison Eyre Albright at the Old Forge Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m.