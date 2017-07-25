Photo submitted

Enjoy live music and a nice sunset at Inlet’s Arrowhead Lakefront.

The Shrinking Violets will perform during Inlet’s “Sunsets by the Lake” Summer Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Arrowhead Lakefront. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset with us. The rain location is Fern Park Pavilion.

Playing together as Shrinking Violets since 1993, Darryl and Julia Murdock completed their partnership by marrying in 1997. They have an instantly recognizable, yet undefinable singer/songwriter style that can best be described as jazzy acoustic folk pop. Both Darryl and Julia are classically trained and experienced in performing for many types of audiences.

Inlet’s concert series is brought to you by the Town of Inlet, the Inlet Area Business Association, Adirondack Reader, French Louie ADK Sports and Eugene Melnyczuk.