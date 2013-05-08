By Stan Ernst

Deb and I enjoy the Adirondack sides of March. She circumvents the inhospitable spells by rubber stamping undercover with friends. My imaginary friends avoid me therefore I enjoy endless solitary hours of snow removal. I designed our camp so the snow slides off the metal roof directly onto our walkways. Thanks to me I always have snow to shovel.

We have ample opportunity to tramp the trails on snowshoes and watch the wittle birdies and squirrelies raid the feeders. Like the locals these creatures have to be a bit daffy to survive winter in the Big Woods. By the Ides of March everyone but diehard ‘bilers are pining for mud season. As a matter of record much of Lake Ontario is still piled in our front yard as of Easter Sunday. Most local restaurants and taverns remain open for business in March. Come April you can fuhgeddaboudit. Everyone bolts for Florida to emulate Tiger Woods or vanish into the witness protection program until Mother’s Day. We visited as many highly rated hangouts as possible before they boarded up. After the St. Patty’s Day parade we wiled away the hours at the Tow Bar with much of the TOW populous. The Joe Bolton Band had the joint rock’n until the wee hours. Not me brother. After our Blow Hole blowout we ate supper at Slickers and I was home before my ride turned into a winter squash. I’m no spring chicken; I’m more like a coq au vin rooster.

We dined at Billy’s on Library Thursday so we could rub elbows with the local gentry including a couple of NYS Outdoorsmen Hall of Famers from Inlet, Gary Lee and recent inductee Greg O’Hara. Greg founded CASART which is a highly regarded volunteer search and rescue team credited with numerous successful missions. I asked Greg to ignore any ransom note and wait three days before commencing a search for me. I suggested he scout The Tap Room or The Ern before searching the woods. Other notables included the inimitable Mirnie Kashiwa and staff from View and the Old Forge Library. The DiOrio’s waited until I left to be seated.

We made our customary pilgrimage to Frankie’s Taste of Italy. We go there to visit Tina while Chef Julian’s crew fries my baby cow organs crispy the way I prefer them. It finally dawned on me that Frankie’s a gastronomic scientist disguised as a chef, restaurateur, lobsterman and clam farmer. He not only conjures up superb marinara, coffee, lemoncello and gelato, he now home brews beer as a hobby. Too bad it’s not for sale. I gotta tell ya the samples I tasted were tap worthy. Is there no beginning to that man’s talents.

Words of wisdom: Brisket French Dip at Mountainside and Andrea’s Thursday night crunchy garlic wings at the Tap Room.

On a starry March night, we were invited to the shores of a frozen brook trout lake for tube steaks, burgers and Dutch oven baked cherry cobbler over a campfire. The lake resides in the shadow of a prominent Old Forge peak. The revelers names have been changed to protect their innocence. The aliases include Fred, Judy, David and Ethan, Mike and Ellen, Ted and Kathy, and a Seventh Lake fly boy called Tom. The transcendent setting is closely associated with Eric and Eva and a renowned ski slope designer and brook trout angler whom I will cleverly refer to as Jim. We enjoyed near freezing temperatures and a sky awash in heavenly bodies most of which so-called David could identify. He and his Presidential correspondent bro Ethan are intellectually advanced beyond their years. The only heavenly body I could identify was Uranus. Wieners smothered in fried onions and peppers never tasted better than those grilled over that March campfire with a bunch of happy campers sharing their Adirondack roots.

One of our favorite snowshoe slogs isn’t the 2.5 mile Sagamore Lake trail. We’ve been there and done that. Unless you’re Zumba diva Mary Lamphear you’re gonna succumb to exhaustion and dinner plate size blisters. It’s as irrational as mountain climbing. Don’t do it. However, driving up Sagamore Road and taking ice sculpture photos from the bridges is a great excuse for visiting the Tap Room for lunch.

I often cite the Tap Room because I believe it to be one of most proficiently operated taverns in my world. The staff’s abnormally cordial and committed. There’s one person I seldom mention because to me he’s a Tap Room apparition. His name’s Don Hicks and among other things he creates the soups du jour. When we eat lunch at the Tap Room we often shoot the breeze with his lovely wife Sandy. She’s the inspired cook in the Red Sox cap. Fear the curly “W” Sandy and getcha some Natitude.

I’ve encountered Don’s image four times in twenty years. I presume it’s him because locals swear he’s tangible. I believe he’s the roguish specter wearing a ball cap and reading glasses when perusing the Boston Herald business section at the bar. One minute he’s there and then he’s not. One thing’s for sure; Don makes world class soup. Deb and I sampled his clam chowder and split pea and ham recently and they were totally depraved. I’ve slurped clam chowder from Maine to Massachusetts and I rank Don’s in my top three. It’s Lipitor worthy. His beef barley’s so hearty that it’s the meal Kenny Bania. One day I hope to stumble upon the earthly manifestation of the Suppemeister.

One more side of March. Thanks to Jim Dillon and Matt Crim at Raquette Lake Supply for saving our camp by resuscitating our aging oil furnace. These guys came out subfreezing nights and weekends until they got it running like old. Thanks also to Sean Manzi who came over multiple times during our absence to push the reset button until RLS had Ole Bard chugging like the African Queen. To quote soapy MacDonald Carey, “Like sands through the hour glass, so are the sides of March.”