By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Town of Webb student Shawn Hansen is coordinating a blood drive for the Red Cross.

The blood drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, at the Park Avenue building in Old Forge. You can go to redcross.org to make an appointment.

Shawn, who is also a volunteer firefighter, is very involved in his community and helping others. He says that this blood drive is an excellent way to serve the community.

“I am coordinating this blood drive because I believe that helping people is very important, and volunteering is the best way a person can help the community,” Hansen said.

“It is important for people to donate blood because there is always a need for it. And if you think about it, you will probably need blood at some point in your lifetime,” Shawn said.

He credits volunteering with making him, not only a better person, but a better leader. This is the fourth time he’s helped with blood drives, he said he likes it because it gives him a sense of accomplishment. He said he also appreciates that being ready for the worst is the best defense.

“Through my experience with the local volunteer fire department I have learned that you need to be prepared for anything, and this is a great way to be prepared for a medical emergency,” said Shawn.

People should schedule their appointments as soon as possible, so that plans can be made to accommodate all who wish to help.

The Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage for this time of year. Donations usually go down in the summer, but the need increases. So the Red Cross is offering an incentive.

“With many regular donors of blood, platelets and plasma on vacation, supplies are low and there’s a national American Red Cross emergency on hand. You can help end it, feel a sense of pride, receive patients’ gratitude, and now also a token of our thanks in return.

“Come in to donate blood between now and Aug. 31, and we’ll email you a $5 Target eGiftCard. You can use it online or in-store, whichever you prefer. It’s our way of saying thank you for making donation a priority.”