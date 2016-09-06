The majority of Americans would like to continue driving as long as possible in order to maintain their independence and freedom. However, as individuals age there will likely be a time when it will be necessary to limit or stop driving. Here are some indicators that it may be time for senior citizens to limit or stop driving:

–Almost crashing and frequent close calls

–Getting lost, especially in familiar locations

–Finding dents and scrapes on the car, fences, mailboxes, garage doors, curbs, etc.

–Having trouble seeing or following traffic signals, road signs and/or pavement markings

–Becoming easily distracted or having difficulty concentrating while driving

–Receiving multiple traffic tickets or “warnings” from law enforcement

If you notice any of these signs in yourself, it may be helpful to sign up for a driver improvement course. If you notice these signs in a loved one, you may want to consider discussing limiting his/her driving. Programs have been developed to assist families in starting the discussion with their elderly loved ones about driving safety, such as the “We Need to Talk” program and a “When You Are Concerned” handbook.

This information was provided by www.aarp.org. If you have any questions please contact Herkimer County Office for the Aging or NY Connects for more information at: (315) 867-1124 or www.herkimercounty.org go to departments then Office for the Aging.