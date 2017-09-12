The public is invited to attend the Single Payer Town Hall event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. The presentation and open forum will be held at the Long Lake Town Hall located at 1204 Main Street, Route 30N.

This is an opportunity to learn about the proposed “Single Payer” Health Insurance Plan being considered in the New York State Legislature.

The United States is the only wealthy, industrialized country that lacks universal healthcare, another term for “single payer.”

Our current model of health care, largely run through private insurance companies, is said to increase the patient’s level of choice and allow citizens to pick the private insurance plan that is right for them. For low-income people that choice often means government funded Medicare or Medicaid programs.

Advocates for a single-payer model claim that health care is a need and a right that should be guaranteed to patients, and that a single payer system would eliminate the financial barriers to care without bankrupting patients in the case of serious illness.

The keynote speaker is Andrew Coats, M.D., past president, Physicians for a National Health Plan and attending physician at the Albany Medical Center. The presentation will be followed by time for questions from the audience.

The forum is sponsored by the North Country Access to Health Care Committee, with co-sponsorship by the Long Lake Alliance in response to confusion surrounding the proposed New York State Senate Bill S4840, that establishes the New York Health program, a comprehensive system of access to health insurance for New York state residents.

For information on the forum, contact Dr. Jack Carney of the North Country Access to Health Care Committee at (518) 624-4000 or [email protected] The event is free and open to the public.