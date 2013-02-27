Benny the Squid drove his Schwan’s Food truck through Middleville onto Route 169, while Fulton Chain zoned in the shotgun seat. Benny stirred Fulton from his reverie, “Hey Kid, we’re coming into Little Falls. Like the Chamber of Commerce says, it’s a great town with 5,900 friendly and helpful people.”

Benny continued straight on West Monroe Street then made a right at the Church Street Cemetery.

“Hey Fulton, how many dead people are there in that cemetery,” Benny deadpanned. “I dunno,” Fulton responded naively.

“All of em,” Benny slammed.

Benny followed Prospect and slowed when it doglegged left. He turned right into a tree lined driveway leading to a stately two-story Victorian.

This was home to Bennidito and Benedetta Calamari.

“Holy bejesus Benny, this place is awesome,” exclaimed Fulton. “Yup Kid, it has three bedrooms and a bath upstairs, a master suite, kitchen and dinning room on the first floor and my man cave in the basement. There’s also a carriage house around back where I’m renovating my father’s old office. He was the town doctor and served as mayor for twelve years. My sister and I grew up in this house and inherited it when our folks passed five years ago. They were buried in a New Year’s Day avalanche on the McCauley Mountain Barkeater trail. Management continued making snow until March, so their bodies weren’t recovered until the April thaw. It was a lucrative ski season.” “It’s a small world, Benny. My dad was struck by lightening seven times in seven seconds on the Inlet golf course. The greens keeper blew most of him away with a leaf blower before the coroner could collect his cinders,” Fulton commiserated. “Old Forge and Inlet are the Central Adirondack mean streets.”

Benny pulled his cost-effective six-wheeler around back and parked in front of the carriage house where he plugged the refrigeration unit into a 220V outlet. There were a few Tony’s Breakfast Pizza Sausage & Gravies and Edwards Snickers Cream Pies maturing onboard.

Benny sighed, “Man, stick a fork in me, I’m done. I’m taking two weeks off starting now. My bro Jim Teacher’s coming over later to pick up Ole Yeller. He’ll take her to Amsterdam for restocking and handle my route for a couple of weeks. By the way Kid, you should crash here until you locate your cousin Sister Mary O’Shackle.”

Fulton was hesitant. “Are you sure it won’t be any trouble?”

“Not a bit Kid. I wantcha to meet my sister. She’s a regular Nostradamus. She’ll be home from her graveyard shift any time now.”

As Benny and Fulton strolled through the back door, Benedetta was entering by the front. They met in the dining room.

“Hey Claire, how’s it go’in? Meet our new friend, Fulton Chain. Don’t ask, it’s a long story. Fulton, I call my sister Claire because she’s clairvoyant. No Shinola.”

Claire leered at Benny.

“Hi Fulton, nice to meet you. I guess you’ll be staying with us for a while.”

Fulton did a double-take. How’d she know I was staying? Claire continued, “I’m going to burn a couple of Schwan’s Toastwiches for breakfast. You guys want in? The price is right, eh Benny.”

Benny chuckled, “Bring em on Sis and don’t forget the Crystal Hot Sauce.”

When Claire brought the triple bypass all-American breakfast combos to the dining table, she observed Fulton perusing the living room bookshelves. She noticed that he’d pulled out Moby Dick.

“Do you know that book Fulton?” she asked.

“Ya, I read it in the Third Grade.” Fulton answered.

Claire added, “In a previous life I was Professor of Comparative Literature at Hamilton College. I don’t know too many Third Graders who’ve read Moby Dick.”

“My mom checked it out of the Inlet Library for me,” said Fulton.

Sensing something extraordinary about Fulton, Claire queried, “How long did it take you to read Moby Dick?”

“Oh, forty-five minutes,” Fulton replied nonchalantly.

Benny fell off his chair and stared up at Fulton incredulously. “Say what?”

Claire continued, “Fulton, there’s a famous passage in Chapter 135, The Chase-Third Day. Do you remember it?”

Fulton gazed at Claire, “To the last I grapple with thee; from hell’s heart I stab at thee; for hate’s sake I spit my last breath at thee.”

Claire persisted, “Fulton, do know what the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution says?”

Again without hesitation Fulton quoted, “Sets out rules for indictment by grand jury and eminent domain, protects the right to due process, and prohibits self-incrimination and double jeopardy.”

Benny was flummoxed. Claire was rapt.

“Fulton, have you heard of eidetic memory?”

“Ya, its photographic memory; I have one of those. I can pretty much read a book as fast as I can turn the pages,” Fulton confirmed.

“Holy shitake mushrooms,” Benny cussed. “I’m living with a sister who predicts the future and a kid who remembers everything he reads. I guess I’m the pink hippopotamus in this mudhole.”

The three cohorts sat musingly at the dining table clogging their arteries with Toastwiches. Claire asked Fulton why he came to Little Falls.

“I’m searching for my cousin Sister Mary O’Shackle who I thought lived at the nunnery. Benny tells me the nunnery’s now a hotel and you’re the night manager.” Claire nodded thoughtfully, “Fulton I know of your cousin Sister Mary O’Shackle. She served at St. Mary’s Church for three years. Parishioners adored her. They called her Sister of the Wretchedly Forlorn.” Claire continued, “Fulton I’ve disconcerting news. Sister Mary went missing three weeks ago and I sense that foul play’s involved.”

Claire pressed on, “Benny, you’ve wanted to get your private investigator practice up and running. Finding Sister Mary O’Shackle can be your first whodunit. Fulton and I will be your Dr. Watsons. It’s time to shed the ambivalence of your yellow propane-powered chrysalis and metamorphose into the noble Tiger Swallowtail avenger that is your destiny.”

Benny was staggered by another of Claire’s idiosyncratic life-affirming similes. Or was it a metaphor.

Next time: Finding the penguin in a haystack.