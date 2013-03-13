Spouse Deb clipped the Jan. 15 Express picture of Len Payne holding a Mini Cooper-size bobcat to impress her flatland rubber stamper friends. The photo’s displayed on her bulletin board along with those of prominent sentient kitties. She’s enamored with Len’s dearly departed brute who obviously pumped up on deer antler velvet extract. She named him Mongo after Alex Karras’s character in “Blazing Saddles.” I believe Len speculated that this super sized Lynx preyed on adult moose and black bears. I believe he also stated that he brought Mongo down with a single offhand three hundred yard rifle shot while both he and Mongo were on a dead run in, okay wait for it, Sucker Bay.

This past summer there was a picture of Len in the Express hoisting a Jaws worthy lake trout that in all likelihood subsisted on loons and beaver. I began to wonder why are unusually large animals drawn to Len Payne and why does he get his picture in the Express so frequently. I’ve worked ten years for this broadsheet and they’ve never published my picture. The likeness at the head of my column is actually Pee Wee Herman with whiskers. I suppose if I capture a giant animal specimen I’ll finally see my contemporary picture in the Express. Heaven forbid.

Let’s investigate this phenomenon further. At first I assumed that the more time you spend in the woods the more likely it is that you’ll have an encounter with an Abby-normal member of the animal kingdom. But this doesn’t hold water because Gary Lee’s always in the woods and although he sees untold numbers of strange and wondrous things, he never reports that he encounters extraordinarily large things like Len Payne. So is it luck or is it karma? I’m leaning towards karma. Karma is “that which causes the entire circle of cause and effect.” Could be good “that” or the other choice, we don’t know yet. But it’s likely that chance encounters with animals of unusually large size (AOULS) are the fruits of karma. Some believers reason that karma’s a universal psychological phenomenon which behaves predictably just like other physical forces including gravity. Does Len Payne exude more gravity than Gary Lee? Maybe Adirondack Jack Leach should take Len Bigfoot hunting or at least rub his head.

Just kidding Adirondack Jack. Gravity doesn’t work that way. I turned sixty-eight last November and in all my years I’ve yet to encounter an AOULS. I did observe a UFO in Ontario, Canada but that’s another story. It’s painfully obvious that I don’t have AOULS karma. Naysayers will point out that I’ll never encounter an AOULS if the closest I get to the woods is a Tap Room bar stool. Well, let me tell you nattering nabobs that it hasn’t always been this way. I used to venture into the woods plenty in my halcyon days. I no longer remember where or when but I was out there. I have Kodak Brownie black and whites to prove it. Regardless, I believe that only a special few have AOULS karma and Len Payne may be one of them.

Another element of my AOULS karma hypothesis is that non-AOULS Karmans can’t glom onto Len’s gravity. Our gravity will dilute his gravity. I don’t care what you smoke or drink, its not gonna happen. Diluted karma’s a buzz killer for both parties. I could move to the shores of Lake Champlain and watch for Champie 24/7 for the rest of my life and never catch a glimpse. A Len Payne could drive over to Bulwagga Bay one afternoon for a picnic and shoot the son of a beast as it waddles ashore to raid DEC Champie-proof garbage cans. You either have it or you don’t.

I’m not saying I haven’t seen my share of robust animal specimens. I’ve seen giant grizzlies in at least two zoos, gigantic Amazonian otters in one zoo, a massive silver back gorilla in another zoo and some regulation size Humpback whales through a tavern window in Gloucester. But none of these specimens were AOULS. They were merely well-fed commonplace animals. I can’t even count the sixteen inch hook jawed brook trout hibernating in my freezer as an AOULS. Ya’ll are welcome to stop by and gawk if you’d like but sadly Tommy Trout’s no where near Len Payne worthy.

That brings up another point about someone who has AOULS gravity. They become celebrities, unable to eat in restaurants or go to movies without being harassed by well-wishers, autograph seekers and wannabes. Plus they can’t eat their hard won AOULS. Because of their rarity AOULS automatically become part of the public domain. They must be preserved for posterity in prestigious museums or mounted on rec room walls. Of course after ten years the vermin ridden hulks are only worth two bucks on eBay. Folks who don’t have gravity compensate for the lack of AOULS with proliferation. Lack of gravity usually manifests itself by hanging multiple dinky deer heads on living room walls or adorning rec rooms with hundreds of turkey tails and beards.No offense Jim Pylman. I’m just saying size matters when it comes to AOULS gravity.

So where does this leave me. I forget that it’s not always about me but it never deters me from ranting on. I’m happy being me and knowing that I’ll never have AOULS karma. I can deal with my lack of gravity. It ain’t no thing. I’ll just observe the Len Paynes of this world from afar with envy and loathing. I’ll wait with bated breath for the next Express picture of someone with gravity holding a chipmunk or chickadee of unusually large size. Now that I think of it, I recall a picture of Gary Lee last summer restraining a giant swallowtail butterfly. That was way cool. I wonder if Gary has that behemoth mounted over his woodstove or did he band and release it back into the wild to procreate. Either way that splendiferous AOULS is definitive proof that Gary’s got gravity.