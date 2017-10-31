The Polar Bear Ski Club will hold its annual consignment sale from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at McCauley Mountain.

All winter sporting equipment including clothing, nordic and Alpine ski equipment, boots, outerwear, and ice skates can be dropped off for sale at the chalet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, or up until 8:30 a.m. the day of the sale. For additional information about the ski club, go to the website PolarBearSkiClub.org.

The McCauley Mountain ticket office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Season passes will be available for purchase.