The Polar Bear Ski Club will hold its annual consignment sale from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at McCauley Mountain.

All winter sporting equipment including clothing, nordic and Alpine ski equipment, boots, outerwear, and ice skates can be dropped off for sale at the chalet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, or up until 8:30 a.m. the day of the sale.

For additional information about the ski club, go to the website PolarBearSkiClub.org.

The McCauley Mountain ticket office will be open, allowing you to purchase your season passes from 9 a.m. to noon.

The annual Trail Maintenance Day is also taking place. Everyone is welcome to help clear the trails in anticipation of a great season. Hand tools only, please.