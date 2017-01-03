Photo submitted

Maddie Phaneuf smiles with pride after shooting all 20 shots at a recent competition.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The only time that Maddie Phaneuf dreamed of going to the Olympics when she was a little girl, growing up in Old Forge, was when she was running track.

“Never for skiing,” she laughed. “I thought it would be cool to go for track.”

Phaneuf is now on the US Women’s Biathlon Team and has been having such good results that going to the Olympics in 2018 is in her reach.

Phaneuf and her family moved to Old Forge when she was eight. Living in a small town gives you the ability to sample any activity that catches your fancy and Phaneuf was a very active participant. She was an all-star in soccer and track where she holds a school record in the 1,500 meter run, and she was a five-time Section III champion in cross country skiing.

When she looks back on it now, she says that the fact that she never really had to specialize in one thing scattered her focus a bit. She loved cross country skiing, but really hadn’t thought about biathlon. Biathlon is a sport that has an athlete ski around a track, stop and shoot at target, and then repeat.

It is a very demanding sport, after you’ve skied for two or three laps, stopping and slowing your body enough to accurately shoot a target from 50 meters is difficult. If you miss a target, you have to take a penalty of more skiing time.

Phaneuf had here first biathlon experience at our local mountain, and the adults in her life saw something special in her.

“Carl Klossner came up to McCauley and had the high school kids shoot and encouraged me, and I did a race and Art Stegan from New Paltz thought I was good. Then I went to a summer camp to work on shooting only. I had the skiing down pretty good, and I wanted to get better shooting,” said Phaneuf. “Then I started to wonder what would happen if I put all my interest into one thing.”

What happened was that she took fourth place in the Junior World Championship.

“I thought to myself ‘This is pretty cool’ and I was so close to the podium. It was right there,” she said.

So she decided to take a year off before she began college and to see how well she could do training in ernest for one event. She did well enough that the US Biathlon Team asked her to go and compete in Sweden. She took a fourth place in her first international competition and was asked to join the US Biathlon National X Team.



Then, in 2014, she was asked to join the U.S. Biathlon National A Team and now going to the 2018 Olympics is a real possibility. And, strangely enough, she didn’t see her own potential until this spring.“I have really high expectations of myself. And I shot well, but I didn’t ski that great. But now my ski speed is getting up there, I’m getting stronger,” she said.Phaneuf trains six days a week from May to November, she races from November to March and then has April off. She has this season and half of next season to qualify for the 2018 Olympics. She was the U.S. Biathlon Junior Woman of the Year for 2016. At a recent competition she became the first woman currently on the US Biathlon roster to shoot 20 shots with no misses.Phaneuf said biathlon competitors tend to peak in their late 20s and early to mid 30s, so even if she doesn’t make the 2018 cut, the 2022 Olympics are not out of the question.Phaneuf has given up a lot in the pursuit of her dreams. She’s put college on hold and being financially secure has taken a back seat. She gets a small stipend for being on the team, and Rossingnol keeps her in skis and boots, and HWK supplies her wax, and her poles come from One Way. She also has many local sponsors, Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company, Blizzard Manufacturing, Helmer’s Fuel, Diorio’s Supermarket, Adirondack Homes and Real Estate, Ozzie’s Coffee Bar, Water Safari/Enchanted Forest, Adirondack Accents, Old Forge Fitness and Polar Bear Ski Club. Her local sponsors mean a lot to her.“It’s really nice to know that my hometown wants me to succeed,” she said. “It’s really cool to see that people are excited.”