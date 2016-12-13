Photos by Cathy Bowsher
The 40th annual Snodeo in Old Forge was a blast of winter fun. Snow covered the ground while more continued to fall, a good sign for the opening of the winter season. The pavilion was full of vendors with snowmobile gear, food, and plenty of opportunities for visitors to Christmas shop.
The crowd continued to pour in while the 120cc sleds lined up at the start of the ever growing Kitty-Cat Races (sponsored by the Old Forge Camping Resort). Children took advantage of the wintery weather and rolled down the hills after the race.
The Vintage Snowmobile Show was a hit as well and fun was had by everyone, “We focus on making it about the kids, kids having fun,” said Bobby Dodge, member of and facilitator of events for the Vintage Snowmobile Club of America.
Cheryl, Ryder, and Sean Benson are geared up and ready for the Kity-Kat Run.
Kerissa Dunn and Rachel Kelley hand out free door prize raffle tickets at Snodeo.
Kitty-Kat Run racers round the corner of the track.
New York State Snowmobile Association or NYSAA Groomer of the Year, Ron Hasdasz purchased his own snow grooming machine in 2001 and has been grooming trails and training others ever since.
John and Gail Johnson of Hudson Falls are ready to ride.
All the way from Horseheads, Amanda Fleming and her dog Copper are enjoying the sunny Snodeo weather.
Riley Irving, 7, is a first time racer this year at Snodeo. She stops for a picture with Debra (grandmother) and Katie (mother) Irving of the Irving Racing Group.
Vintage snowmobiles have been unloaded and lined up for the show.
Snodeo spectators take a peak at some goodies for sale.
Alijah Dimaggio, 9, is , “Looking for something good,” at the Kitty-Kat Run track at Snodeo. He’s ready for the race to begin.
Bob Marciano from Rochester, checks out the merchandise at the show.
Jen Lamphear of Zone 3 in Inlet and of Zone 3 food truck serves the crowd refreshments at the shootout.
Sleds take to the track for timed races at the shootout.
Darlene Sauer volunteers her time to serve refreshments to the masses during the shootout intermission.
Bill Simon from Rome, sells entry tickets to the shootout in Inlet.
Jamie Hargather from Rochester is helping out at the entry booth.
SNOW-deo begins.
Anthony Briante, Tony Briante, Richard Dombrowski, and Anthony Briante, Jr. park their sleds just in time for the shootout.
Pamela Centola and Linda Kurtz are representing and in support of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.