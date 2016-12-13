Photos by Cathy Bowsher

The 40th annual Snodeo in Old Forge was a blast of winter fun. Snow covered the ground while more continued to fall, a good sign for the opening of the winter season. The pavilion was full of vendors with snowmobile gear, food, and plenty of opportunities for visitors to Christmas shop.

The crowd continued to pour in while the 120cc sleds lined up at the start of the ever growing Kitty-Cat Races (sponsored by the Old Forge Camping Resort). Children took advantage of the wintery weather and rolled down the hills after the race.

The Vintage Snowmobile Show was a hit as well and fun was had by everyone, “We focus on making it about the kids, kids having fun,” said Bobby Dodge, member of and facilitator of events for the Vintage Snowmobile Club of America.