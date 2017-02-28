Snofest 2017 will be at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on March 10 and 11. Once again a stop on the National Sneak Peek Tour, Snofest in Old Forge offers visitors the only chance to see new 2018 sleds and gear featured by all four major manufacturers: Arctic Cat, Polaris, Ski-Doo and Yamaha, all in one location.

This is the best opportunity to find great deals if you’re looking for a new sled. Special offers on snowmobiles and accessories from all manufacturers are happening at Snofest.

Snowmobile enthusiasts will not only be able to preview next year’s line of snowmobiles and accessories, but demo rides will be available as well, weather permitting.

Snofest’s hours of operation are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. During these hours the North Street pavilion will be filled with snowmobiles, sled accessories, vendors, door prizes and food.

At 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, the drawing for the brand new 11 foot enclosed Blizzard trailer with custom made Snofest decals will take place. Tickets are only $10 dollars and are available at the pavilion during Snofest hours and at the Old Forge Visitor Information Center.

The Northern New York Vintage Snowmobile Racers will hold their annual event in conjunction with Snofest at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Racing will take place on Fourth Lake in Inlet, under the lights. Registration begins at noon at the Inlet boat launch. Rain date will be 8 a.m. on Sunday, March. For more information please visit www.NNYVSR.com.

The Town of Webb and Inlet are offering a special Snofest trail permit promotion. Buy your 2017-2018 snowmobile trail permit for $65 dollars (pre-season rate) and ride the trails for the current season for free. This special is only available March 10-12 at the Old Forge and Inlet Information Centers (permits must be purchased in person).

As always, Snofest offers free admission and parking. Shuttle bus service will be available on Saturday from the North Street parking lots to the pavilion.

For more information on demo rides please contact the following local dealerships; Big Moose Arctic Cat and Yamaha at (315) 357-2998, Don’s Polaris at (315) 369-3255 and Smith Marine at (315) 369-9911.

This premiere event would not be possible without the following sponsors; Arctic Cat, Polaris, Ski-Doo, Yamaha and North South Connection.

Snofest is a Central Adirondack Association event. For more information please visit www.SnofestUSA.com or call (315) 369-6983.