By AMANDA DESHAW

For the Express

The Snowmaker’s Ball is taking place at 6 p.m. this Saturday, March 25, at McCauley Mountain. The theme of this year’s ball is “Mad for plaid” and organizer Sharon Kleps encourages everyone attending to wear plaid in support of the Kinderwood program. Tickets for the event are $20 per person and include appetizers and dinner.

The Snowmaker’s Ball is an annual event and serves the great purpose of raising money for the Kinderwood, a pre-k program for children between three and four years old. The money raised goes toward scholarships for families who may not otherwise be able to send their children to pre-school.

One parent describes what it has meant for her son to receive a scholarship, “I really wanted Tristan to attend; for a head start, to experience the act of going to school, and make some friends. In Inlet there aren’t many opportunities for kids to make friends before preschool and not that many kids in town and everyone works, so play dates are hard to arrange.

“My husband works seasonal, and we live with and take care of his mom. So I was literally trying to figure how we were going to budget his school into our expenses when I received the packet in the mail. I opened up the small envelope inside after reading all of the other information, the one that said Tristan qualified for a full scholarship. I screamed, I was so excited for him, and relieved, and thankful,” said Katrena Ford.

The event also boasts a DJ, dancing, 50/50 and silent auction so be sure to break out your best winter plaid and come support this essential community program that benefits such a critically important age group.

For more information about the Snowmaker’s Ball, contact Sharon Finkle-Kleps at (315) 369-8919.